Crews battle brush fire in Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Park

Tampa Fire Rescue
Posted at 11:27 PM, May 14, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue battled a brush fire in Lower Hillsborough Wilderness Park Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire around 7:45 p.m. and saw smoke and flames in the park from Morris Bridge Road. Further investigation revealed that the fire stretched a quarter of a mile, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The incident commander called for a second alarm and for help from the forestry division due to the dry conditions and the size of the fire.

Crews had the brush fire under control within two hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

