Lanes reopen after crash with injuries reported at mile marker 262 on I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Lanes reopen on I-75 after a crash on I-75 in Tampa.
Emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries at I-75 southbound at mile marker 262 in Tampa.
FDOT reported that the left lanes are blocked due to a crash.
FDOT cameras show that lanes have been reopened but traffic is still moving slowly in the area.
Clearwater Senior Condo owners still waiting for elevator to return to service 5 months later
Residents at "On Top of the World" senior condominium have been forced to live without a functioning elevator for more than four months. The latest notice posted on the elevator stated that it would likely return to service on June 4, but by the end of the day, they were still left without service.
