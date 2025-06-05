Watch Now
Lanes reopen after crash with injuries reported at mile marker 262 on I-75 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Lanes reopen on I-75 after a crash on I-75 in Tampa.

Emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries at I-75 southbound at mile marker 262 in Tampa.

FDOT reported that the left lanes are blocked due to a crash.

FDOT cameras show that lanes have been reopened but traffic is still moving slowly in the area.

