Cook Out buys property in Tampa, could be first locations for char-grilled burger chain in Florida

TAMPA, Fla — Cook Out, the southern fast-food restaurant known for char-grilled Hamburgers and milkshakes could be coming to Florida.

According to property records, the company bought two properties in Tampa. Hillsborough filings with the clerk of Court show that Cook Out bought two former Boston Market locations at 5501 E. Fowler Avenue and 16215 North Dale Mabry Highway. COOK OUT-TAMPA and COOK OUT-DALE MABRY are also filed as corporations with the state of Florida as of May 1.

The fast-food restaurant is known for its Char-Grilled Hamburgers and milkshakes. It has locations across the southern U.S., but this would be the first Florida location.

Cook Out's website does not yet indicate any Florida locations coming soon or opening dates in Florida.