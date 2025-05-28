City of Tampa upgraded 43 miles of pipes since starting its PIPES Project

TAMPA, Fla. — What lies beneath your city streets may not be a daily thought, but the City of Tampa says it needs to be addressed.

"A lot of that infrastructure, as you know, is 80 to 100 years old, and we respond to breaks in water mains and cave-ins to our wastewater pipes, literally, to the tune of millions of dollars a year in repairs," Mayor Jane Castor said.

The City is a couple of years into its billion-dollar project to replace aging pipes.

"By replacing these pipes in specific neighborhoods, we are not only putting new water pipes in, we're increasing the water pressure, thereby making the fire protection better, improving the quality of the water that goes to our neighborhoods, and importantly, reducing those number of water main breaks that we respond to and the cave ins From the wastewater pipes," she added.

To date, the city has successfully installed 18 miles of new water pipelines and rehabilitated 25 miles of wastewater pipes in four neighborhoods—McFarland Park, Virginia Park, Forest Hills, and East Tampa.

"This project is $2.9 billion in cost. And believe it or not, it has zero bonding. This has been taken out when you see your bill come in way back we have a $7 surcharge and $7 water charge in addition for the pipes, and we're paying it as we go," said Councilman Charlie Miranda.

Brad Williamson from Kiewit, the firm spearheading the project, explained how they're using trenchless technology to minimize disruption to neighbors.

"We started work in June 2022, focusing on lining sanitary mains and improving potable water systems across the four neighborhoods," Williamson stated. He noted the completion of the project approximately three months ahead of schedule," he said.

The project has made homeowners feel at ease.

Darcy Goshorn lives in MacFarlane Park. The pipe on his street was fixed right at the edge of his driveway. He says he was surprised by how efficiently and quickly the crews worked, especially because he expected them to dig up much of the road.

"I was impressed by the little things that the crew did when they were working on the street. They had professionalism and accountability because we ran into a snag where some of the pavers they tore up to access the pipes in our driveway vanished overnight. They came and personally spoke with me to say they were going to make it right. I sort of shrugged and said, 'Okay, maybe.' And then they did make it right. It looks brand new, and I'm really impressed by that attention to detail and care for the residents here," Darcy Goshorn said.

He says he never thought about the pipes, but he's thankful that the upgrades are happening.

"I think in the fact that they prioritized replacing these like critical infrastructure, things for us as a homeowner, that really helps, sort of solidify my trust in the city and in what they're doing and in their priorities," he added.

Bev Kieny applauds the city, starting with her neighborhood: Forest Hills.

"Forest Hills is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Tampa. We have houses from 1924. Well, guess what? The pipes underground are the same way, and we would see depressions in the road and stuff like that," she said.

The neighborhood has seen its share of woes. It flooded during Hurricane Milton. Many homes are still under reconstruction from the damage.

In addition to pipe replacements, the city is also focused on improving its pump stations.

"We have 228 pump stations in the city of Tampa, and we've raised much of the electrical equipment at those most impacted by flooding in our community," said Mayor Castor.

As hurricane season approaches once again, Kieny hopes her neighbors will understand the long-term benefits of the city’s efforts.

"What am I trying to combat? PTSD," she shared, referring to the lingering anxieties from last year’s flooding. "Many residents think about the upcoming season with apprehension, but I've been able to discuss our findings. The fact that we will have backup generators on those pumps. We're going to have them out of the water, you know, high enough up as well as have a 24/7 phone number to call."

In addition to the pipe replacements, the city is repaving those roads, despite the work being minimally invasive.

The city has planted 230 trees in these neighborhoods, contributing to shade and relief from the rising summer temperatures.

The city is starting with the oldest pipes first, but plans to have all pipes updated within 25-30 years.