Confusion swirls over Tampa's financial assistance program for homeowners impacted by 2024 hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Though nearly six months have passed since Hurricane Milton swept through the region, neighborhoods like Forest Hills still bear the sight of devastation.

Rob Seale's home remains gutted. He's just starting the journey of rebuilding.

"I expected that we would be able to retire and enjoy our home, but instead, we’re making major renovations that have extended my retirement date," he said.

The City of Tampa has stepped in to support homeowners in their renovation efforts. However, many who applied for the assistance program received disappointing news via email, stating they were ineligible for Phase One of the aid.

WATCH Confusion swirls over Tampa's disaster assistance program for homeowners

Homeowners confused over Tampa's Hurricane Recovery Program

Bev Kieny, president of the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association, described the overwhelming reaction among residents.

“When those emails came down, my phone blew up," she said. "Since the hurricane, I’ve been managing three different text chains with 54 people, and many were already devastated after being denied by FEMA and their insurance due to flood waters."

Kieny has been working tirelessly to calm her neighbors' fears during this challenging time.

“We know that the assistance program is aimed at those earning 50% or below the income threshold,” she explained. “However, some emails were confusing, suggesting that applicants were outright denied. If you look closely, the emails should have clarified that the applications are still being considered. Many residents were misled into thinking they had lost their chance for assistance altogether.”

Despite the support available, some homeowners may not qualify for aid based on their income levels, and others may have applied too late. Plus, there are homeowners who don't qualify because they can't even afford the renovation process.

Councilmember Luis Viera addressed the concerns of his constituents, assuring them that the city is exploring options for further assistance.

“I believe we will see some progress on this issue,” Viera stated. “We are reviewing certain funds that are available at the end of the year, and I would advocate for dedicating a million dollars to additional housing assistance for flood victims of Milton and Helene.”

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County is also actively working on relief programs to help families in need recover from the devastation of Hurricane Milton.