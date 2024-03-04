City of Tampa relaunches eBike voucher program for 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is relaunching a popular program that will help make eBikes more affordable for its residents.

On Tuesday, residents will be able to enter an application in a lottery-style drawing that will award up to $3,000 off an eBike from one of five participating bike shops.

Officials said the program's funding increased significantly, which will allow the city to give away 260 vouchers and make a wider variety of eBikes available.

This year, the program will be split into two rounds: Spring and Fall 2024. The first application window went live Friday, March 1, and runs until Friday, March 15.

Winners will receive one of three vouchers:



Standard Voucher - $1,000 off

Low-Income Voucher - $2,000 off

Very Low-Income Voucher - $3,000 off

Winners can use their vouchers to buy a Class 1 or Class 2 eBike. Adaptive eBikes for those with specialized needs will also be available, officials said.

Those interested can also sign up in person at one of four eBike Rodeo events or at the City's Parking offices, located in the Fort Brooke Garage at 107 North Franklin Street. Residents must be 18 or older and submit a signed purchase quote from a participating bike shop to qualify.

Buyers will also be required to purchase a new helmet with their eBike.

Last year, the City of Tampa received nearly 1,000 applications and awarded close to 200 vouchers.