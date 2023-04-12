City of Tampa residents may apply for an eBike voucher program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Tampa Mobility Department offers an eBike Voucher Program for all city residents.

The program is designed to reduce road traffic, reduce the city's carbon footprint and offer reliable transportation.

Catherine McDonald applied for the voucher program.

"It will get me out of the house and get me to where I need to, like the grocery store, out in the fresh air because otherwise, I can't walk that far," said McDonald.

On Wednesday, people could learn more about electric bikes at Ragan Park Community Center in Tampa. The city partnered with six local bike shops, including City Bike Tampa.

People may use a voucher to help purchase an electric bicycle.

"Parking and congestion are such a major thing, so the more people we can get onto eBikes, the better and eBikes are just an easy way to enable that," said Kevin Craft, owner of City Bike Tampa.

Vouchers provided through the program range in value from $500 to $2,000 based on the voucher type and the applicant's income qualifications. The vouchers will go towards two kinds of bikes, including Class 1 eBikes and eCargo bikes.

To qualify for the program, applicants must live in the City of Tampa limits, be 18 years or older and intend to use the bike to replace trips that would otherwise have been taken by an automobile.

To learn more on how to apply for a voucher, CLICK HERE.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 14, at 5:00 p.m.