Ciro's, well known speakeasy in Tampa, closed due to structural issues with building: owners

Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 24, 2024
TAMPA, Fla — Ciro's Speakeasy on Bayshore in Tampa will close for now but is looking for other locations to re-open, the owners said Wednesday

Three Oaks Hospitality, the owner of the quietly well-known bar, said the business is closing due to structural issues at the Bayshore Royal Building.

"While it deeply saddens us to close Ciro's at this time, we hope the HOA can find a way to make the improvements needed with our landlord so that we may re-open one day. We are
actively seeking other locations and remain optimistic," stated Chas Bruck, Founder and Owner of Three Oaks Hospitality.

Jekyll in Hyde Park, which is a similar concept to Ciro's and owned by the same ownership group, remains open.

Three Oaks Hospitality said they will be having an auction of various Ciro's memorabilia and will have more information to share on that in the coming weeks.



