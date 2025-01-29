Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips honored as 'Hurricane Hero' by City of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Our very own Denis Phillips received a very big honor yesterday morning.

On Tuesday, the City of Tampa recognized ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips as a "Hurricane Hero." The award recognizes people, businesses and organizations that led and served during and after the hurricanes.

The city presented the awards at the South Tampa Chamber's Breakfast with the Mayor Presentation.

The chamber said they received dozens of applications, and Phillips was one of eleven award recipients.

"Known for his signature Rule #7, 'don't freak out unless I'm freaking out,' Denis went above and beyond, delivering accurate forecasts by providing clarity, reassurance and humor when the community needed it most," chamber president and chief executive officer Kelly Flannery said. "His dedication to the Tampa Bay area extends far beyond the weather as he embodies the spirit of resilience and service for millions in the Tampa Bay area and beyond."

Flannery said most of their nominations came from friends and family nominating their neighbors.