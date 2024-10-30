Businesses in beach communities begging people to shop local after storms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local businesses in the beach communities told us they are struggling to make ends meet after the back-to-back hurricanes.

Many places rushed to fix up the shops and reopen, but now that they're open, fewer people are coming in.

We spoke to Paul Jenkins, one of the owners of Crabby Bills. He said he's thankful they could reopen quickly, but he’s encouraging people to shop local and help keep businesses afloat.

“When you have the opportunity to dine at a local establishment, come have a great grouper sandwich, have some fresh oysters,” Jenkins said.

Help is also available to struggling businesses. Carol Minor is the director of the Small Business Development Center in Hillsborough County.

She said there is help from the state and the Small Business Administration. The SBA provides loans to businesses with no interest for the first year. Click here for more information.

“The loan is for economic loss as well as physical damage," Minor said.

The state is offering an emergency bridge loan with no interest for the first two years.