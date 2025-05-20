Busch Gardens Tampa Bay brings back free beer for the summer

TAMPA, Fla — Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for the summer.

Busch Gardens said that starting May 23, guests ages 21 and up can get one free 7-oz beer per day, and Busch Gardens Pass members can have two per day.

Free beer will be available during Summer Nights events, which, based on the Busch Gardens calendar, are every night of the summer starting May 23, excluding May 27 to 29, and ending August 10.

For people 21 and older, free beer is available at Claw Island from 11 a.m. until 90 minutes before the park closes.

