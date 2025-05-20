Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay brings back free beer for the summer

Busch Gardens free beer2.png
Busch Gardens
Busch Gardens free beer2.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla — Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for the summer.

Busch Gardens said that starting May 23, guests ages 21 and up can get one free 7-oz beer per day, and Busch Gardens Pass members can have two per day.

Free beer will be available during Summer Nights events, which, based on the Busch Gardens calendar, are every night of the summer starting May 23, excluding May 27 to 29, and ending August 10.

For people 21 and older, free beer is available at Claw Island from 11 a.m. until 90 minutes before the park closes.

More info at this link


"Community supports St. Pete Beach bar owner after attack"

A local bar is at risk of shutting down, after it’s owner was attacked and hospitalized earlier this month.
"When you've spent eleven years with your fiancé building something that's great and people can enjoy…to know you might have to walk away from it, that is heartbreaking," said Tony Campetti, owner of Nikko's Dog Bar.

Bar at risk of closing after attack

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.