Busch Gardens postpones opening date of Wild Oasis

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The opening of Wild Oasis, a new "adventure realm" for kids at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, has been officially postponed.

In a social media post on Thursday, the park said they are taking time to ensure that the new area is "everything we all want it to be."

"While this is not the news we hoped to share, our team remains committed to bringing Wild Oasis to life in a way that fully delivers on our promise of it being North America's most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm," the post reads.

Wild Oasis, which will feature brand new attractions and animals, was set to open on June 6. The park said it will announce an updated opening timeline at a later date. Pass members and Fun Card holders will receive a free ticket to use through June 30 for the inconvenience.