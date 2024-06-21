Body found in state of 'advanced decomposition' in Tampa, prompting investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a body in a state of "advanced decomposition" was found in Tampa on Friday.
The Tampa Police Department said officers are conducting the death investigation in the 17000 block of Dona Michelle Drive.
There are no other details regarding the case at this time as police said the investigation is still in its early stages.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
