Black cemetery in Belmont Heights becomes Tampa's newest historic landmark

TAMPA, Fla. — We're following through on a story about a historic Black cemetery in East Tampa. We've been covering how community members in Belmont Heights have been fighting to establish Memorial Park Cemetery, a local historic landmark. Their wish was granted Thursday when Tampa city council members made a second and final vote in favor of designating it a historic landmark.

The 20-acre cemetery opened in 1919 and is the burial site for many black veterans. It was the only place black veterans could be buried in Tampa at the time. Community members said this designation ensures this cemetery will be preserved. This is coming after the city forced the cemetery into foreclosure and sold it for $18,000. After backlash from the community, the city purchased the cemetery for $100,000 last May.

I caught up with the interim president of the Historic Belmont Heights Neighborhood Association, and here's what she had to say about this historic landmark designation.

“For me, while it's a day that we need to rejoice and be happy because it's something that we want, something the community wants and deserves. And so does the cemetery and those that are buried there. I don't ever want us to forget how we got here. That's what's important here. You know, this cemetery — nobody cared about it, nobody. And here we are today, getting it a historic landmark designation and that's huge," said Aileen Henderson.

So, what's next? Well, the city will install a green historic landmark plaque with the new designation.