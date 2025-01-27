Bearss Groves hosts grand reopening after back-to-back hurricanes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — After weather back-to-back hurricanes last year, a small business beloved by the community for over 100 years is reopening.

Bearss Grove on Lake Magdalene Boulevard has been serving Tampa since 1895, providing fresh produce, local goods and seasonal gifts. But in 2024, the business had to temporarily close, taking time to rebuild from the damage it sustained in Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Now, Bearss Groves is back and ready to celebrate with a grand reopening from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. On Feb. 1, you'll be able to find local vendors, coffee, food trucks and more at a local market.

"This is more than just a reopening, it's a celebration of resilience, community, and the rich history of Bearss Groves," said Crystal Desilet, marketing and events director. "We can't wait to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while continuing our mission to bring the freshest produce, local goods, and family friendly events to our Carrollwood Community in Tampa."