BBB warning consumers about unlicensed workers in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about unlicensed workers in Florida. Operating without a license is illegal in the state, and the BBB wants homeowners to know what to look out for.

“This is very important as we’re heading into hurricane season,” said Bryan Oglesby of the BBB.

He explained that this is an issue that follows a big storm or hurricane. Each year, the BBB hears from consumers whose homes were damaged by a storm.

“They receive that knock on the door. They had damage to the home, the person was there to help. They paid money up front and the person never came back to finish the job and that is what we want to warn consumers of,” Oglesby said.

He explained that those workers flock to Florida after a big storm. Some come for the business opportunity to make money fixing up homes. In other cases, some unlicensed workers will take the money and not come back to do the work.

“These are usually storm chasers, out of town companies that come in knocking on doors offering to do work,” Oglesby said.

He said hiring any unlicensed worker is a risk for the homeowner. In Florida, operating without the proper license is illegal. During a state of emergency, the crime is bumped up from a misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.

Oglesby wants consumers to be proactive and get a list of trusted and licensed professionals together so you have it on hand.

“As opposed to reactive to the unlicensed guy that knocks on your door, the scammer that’s trying to take advantage of you when you’re in an emotional state,” Oglesby said.

The BBB has an online toolto help find licensed professionals in your area.