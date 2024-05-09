Ballet instructor brings Cuban flair to Next Generation performance of Giselle

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, the world-renowned ballet Giselle will be performed at The Straz.

However, what you won’t see on stage is the woman who has put her stamp on every move, from the fingers to the toes, thanks to years of experience performing in the show.

Instructor Ivonne Lemus Mendez got her start at the Cuban National Ballet in her home country of Cuba. Now, she is sharing that native culture right here in Tampa with the next generation, The Next Generation Ballet.

Searching through the costumes, Mendez can’t help but think back to when she was a teenager performing Giselle.

“I danced in Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, all the classical ballets,” said Mendez. "It was amazing because that was my life for 13 years in the company. You wake up in the morning, take your ballet class, and then you rehearse all day longer until you go to the show, the stage.”

Mendez moved to America not to be a dancer but to be a mom and raise a family. Little did she know her brilliant reputation would follow her all the way to The Straz.

“They gave me the opportunity here at The Straz Center to grow as an artist, with the kids, so to pass to the kids all my knowledge and ballet experience, and it’s worked out well for the last 17 years,” said Mendez.

You could even say she started raising a second family.

“We are a family, and I’m the mom of the kids,” said Mendez.

Now, Mendez is showing her dancers how to portray that Cuban flare and tradition in Giselle, a show she’s performed dozens of times.

“They laugh at me sometimes because I jump from Giselle character, to the Duke, to the Duchess, I have to play all the characters at the same time to make them understand how everything works in the scene,” said Mendez.

You could even say she was born to teach Giselle.

“Don’t say that, don’t say that. That means so much to me, yeah probably, probably,” said Mendez.

Next Generation performer 18-year-old Frances Ryan is excited to be in the show.

“Ms. Ivonne has great experience dancing Giselle. She can tell us every step, how it’s supposed to be, especially the pantomime. It’s just really great to learn from Ms. Ivonne,” said Ryan.

Ryan said Mendez's greatest contribution is her artistry.

“Definitely the artistry, to really deepen the emotions and show the character you are playing,” said Ryan.

Mendez said the best part is watching her students go on to pursue professional careers in ballet. She hopes some of them pass on what they’ve learned from her to yet another generation of dancers.

Giselle is being performed at The Straz on May 11 and 12. For information on show times and tickets, go here.