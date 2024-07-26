Backpack giveaway providing relief for Tampa Bay area families struggling to afford school supplies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Help is on the way for families struggling to afford school supplies. This weekend is the third annual Backpack Hero Event, where kids in the Tampa Bay area can get a free backpack filled with pencils, paper and other necessities for the school year.

It comes as many families are struggling to afford back-to-school supplies.

We spoke to Shykiera Mitchell, a single mother who said she would not be able to afford backpacks without the giveaway.

“It’s been hard because we had a rough year this year,” Mitchell said.

The event is a collaboration between East Hillsborough County churches, community groups and businesses. This year, they expect to give out about 2,000 backpacks.

“Anything that a kid can possibly imagine that they need for school, we’re going to have stuffed into those backpacks by age group,” Pat Simmons with Bikes for Christ said.

Simmons explained there will also be a bike raffle and other resources to help families in need.

“This helps bring a little relief to parents who are trying to get kids ready to go back to school,” Simmons said.

There are still spots open for the event in Brandon on Saturday at Baylife Church. Click here to sign up.