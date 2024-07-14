Back 2 School Biker Bash collecting school supplies to support families in need

A local motorcycle club, Ebony Wheels, hosted its first Back 2 School Biker Bash this weekend.

Organizers are collecting school supplies for families preparing to get their kiddos back into the classroom.

“We're asking for anything from book bags, school supplies, cash, however you want to do it because every single little bit goes back to our next generation," Keith Tooley with Ebony Wheels said.

We talked with one woman who drove all the way from Ocala to support their mission.

She said the support is needed now more than ever before.

WFTS

"There’s a lot of families out there right now having it really hard. Whether it's rent, food, a lot of kids are going to be without support. But people like this are supporting children that are in need," Wanda Caswell Roberts explained.

ABC Action News Photojournalist Matt Lathan is a part of Ebony Wheels.

He said on July 27th they will be giving out donations to families in need at King Forest Park.

Organizers said they encourage anyone to donate what they can.

"There are families out there that are really having it hard so if we can help out somewhere, let’s do it," Caswell Roberts said.