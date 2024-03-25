Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Argument at gas station leads to man being attacked by machete, TPD says

tampa police generic
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 17:01:56-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was struck by a machete after getting into an argument with another man at a gas station Sunday evening, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

On Sunday evening, TPD officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Wawa gas station located at 401 N. Dale Mabry Highway. Officers found a 42-year-old man, later identified as Douglas Millican, with a wound on his upper right arm.

The investigation revealed that Millican had been in a verbal altercation with Curtis Stewart, Jr., 41. Police said Millican reportedly pushed Stewart in the chest.

Stewart then went outside and grabbed a machete, which was mounted on his bike frame. He went back into the store and struck Millican in the upper right arm, causing a deep cut.

Millican, who was charged with battery, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. Stewart was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.