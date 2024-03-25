Argument at gas station leads to man being attacked by machete, TPD says

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was struck by a machete after getting into an argument with another man at a gas station Sunday evening, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

On Sunday evening, TPD officers responded to a reported disturbance at a Wawa gas station located at 401 N. Dale Mabry Highway. Officers found a 42-year-old man, later identified as Douglas Millican, with a wound on his upper right arm.

The investigation revealed that Millican had been in a verbal altercation with Curtis Stewart, Jr., 41. Police said Millican reportedly pushed Stewart in the chest.

Stewart then went outside and grabbed a machete, which was mounted on his bike frame. He went back into the store and struck Millican in the upper right arm, causing a deep cut.

Millican, who was charged with battery, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital. Stewart was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.