Apparel store, Heads and Tails, sells out of Tom Brady merchandise following his retirement announcement

TAMPA, Fla. — A local apparel store in Tampa said it has sold out of Tom Brady merchandise following his retirement announcement on Tuesday.

Heads and Tails, which is located on West Kennedy Blvd, sells a variety of sports merchandise, apparel and gifts.

Angel Hodnett, the store's manager, said they sold their last Brady jersey on Tuesday morning. She said the majority of Brady merchandise sold out during playoffs and around the Christmas holiday.

"I'm getting calls asking what Brady merchandise do we have. Any jerseys left? What do we have in stock, all things Brady and unfortunately, nothing besides toddler jerseys," said Hodnett.

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday after speculation surfaced over the weekend.

"I mean I'm not surprised. I mean it was leaked a couple of days ago so it was just a matter of is it true or not, a lot of speculation. He had said for awhile he's got a couple of years left in him whether it was one year, two years or three years," said Hodnett.

Sofia Troy was shopping with her son at Heads and Tails. She said they are Bucs fans and Lightning fans.

"We have always been fans," she said. "I wish him the best for his future with his family and everything, but it's mixed feelings."

"Great winning," her 5-year-old shouted out.

Hodnett said there is plenty of Buccaneers merchandise still available at the store.

To learn more about the store or view their inventory, visit theheadsandtails.com.

