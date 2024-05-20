Altercation at Tampa bar leads to shots fired

TAMPA, Fla. — An altercation at a Tampa bar escalated, leading to shots being fired.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two parties at the Tropiquito Clubhouse Sports Bar on West Waters Avenue fired shots at each other.
Deputies said no one was injured, and no arrests have been made yet. They also did not confirm if the shooting took place inside or outside the bar.
There is no other information available at this time.
