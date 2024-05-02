After tear gas the day before, Pro-Palestinian protesters return to USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Pro-Palestinian protesters returned to the University of South Florida campus Wednesday night, but this time, there were no arrests.

The roughly 200 protesters gathered at the corner of Fowler Avenue and 56th Street in Temple Terrace before marching west to USF.

Once there, they gathered at MLK Plaza, where ten protesters were arrested Tuesday night after tear gas was deployed against a protest encampment.

Protesters have denounced the decision, but it was made because the USF Police Department said multiple protesters had shields and umbrellas and an intent to resist police officers, even after they were told to disperse.

Wednesday night, there was no such clash between protesters and law enforcement.

Protesters gathered in the plaza to give speeches and pray before marching back to Temple Terrace.

Protesters generally stayed on sidewalks and stopped at crosswalks during the march. Officers blocked a few busy intersections to make sure the march stayed safe.

The Pro-Palestinian protesters said they felt they were successful at sharing their message.

“We stand in solidarity with Palestine. We stand in solidarity with the student protesters, and we are not going to let the police repression scare us. We are not going to let the police repression stop us from fighting for Palestine because Palestine is what matters right now. Palestine — we need to be out in the streets for Palestine until this genocide is over,” said Ali Abdel-Qader with the Tampa Bay chapter of the Party For Socialism And Liberation.

Protesters said they plan to return to campus for another demonstration on Friday.

Meanwhile, USF Police have confirmed there were no problems during the Wednesday night demonstration.

“Thankfully, it went well,” a spokesperson wrote in a message to ABC Action News. “We unequivocally support all gatherings, free speech, and the right to assemble.”