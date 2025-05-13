HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There is an incredible story of love and sacrifice out of Plant City that helped to heal a little girl from sickle cell disease.

Aliyah Reid spent the first five years of her life battling sickle cell disease, which can cause severe pain episodes and blood flow problems.

Her family had to watch their little girl go through life in pain. The Reids said they were hoping for a miracle—little did they know that miracle could come from their oldest son.

WATCH: A story of love and sacrifice helps heal a young girl with sickle cell disease

Alijiah is 10 years old and got tested to see if he was a match to donate bone marrow to Aliyah.

"He was determined to be a 100% match, and that’s less than a 10% chance," Narada Reid, their father, said.

Alijah and Aliyah underwent the bone marrow transplant, and Aliyah came out sickle cell free.

Alijah said it was scary, but he chose to be brave because he wanted to help heal his sister.

“It feels really good getting to know we don’t have to worry about her in pain anymore," he said.

Now Aliyah can play, laugh, and live a life free of pain. It's a simple joy that the family spent the last five years praying and hoping for.

"To come back and be sickle cell free, no pain, no issues, she can just play and be a kid, is just amazing," Anterria Reid, their mother, said.