70-year-old Florida man charged with felonies after crashing into USAA building

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — A 70-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed into the USAA building in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Police said Robert Beaty, 70, arrived at the guard gate of the USAA building on the 17000 block of Commerce Park Blvd and demanded to speak with a representative of USAA. But guards refused to let him into the premises.

According to TPD, Beaty put on a helmet and "drove recklessly through the USAA parking garage." He allegedly damaged multiple fences inside the property, and when a marked security SUV pulled in behind him, police said Beaty intentionally hit the vehicle to "create space."

Police said Beaty was eventually found on the third floor of the parking garage and was arrested.

He now faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied structure, and criminal mischief. He is in the Orient Road jail.

