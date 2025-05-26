4 dead after crash in Hillsborough County

RUSKIN, Fla. — A crash in Hillsborough County left four people dead on Sunday night.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the crash near Shell Point Road West and 32nd Street Northwest in Ruskin around 8:15 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found the four victims who were in the vehicle during the crash.
HCSO said there is no indication of criminal activity at this stage of the investigation.
