4 dead after car crashes into home at Ruskin intersection neighbors have spent years worrying about

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a car crash in Ruskin that claimed the lives of four adults.

The HCSO says it happened at 8:15 p.m. Sunday near Shell Point Road West and 32nd Street Northwest in Ruskin.

HCSO tells us there is currently no evidence of criminal activity related to the incident.

However, neighbors are outraged and demanding accountability from the county for what they call inaction regarding traffic safety.

"We've been after the county since 2019 to fix this intersection, and they've completely refused and dismissed us," said Mark Larson.

The car first hit a Spectrum cable box, then Larson's next-door neighbor's home, and finally ended after it hit his car.

"We had a gentleman that that crashed right here. He was laying in their driveway, same house, laying in their driveway, almost died here. This was, I want to say, was last year there," he said.

Larson says this is not an isolated incident. Other neighbors told us about other near-misses and crashes, yet their calls for speed bumps or additional traffic controls have gone unheard.

"When the residents are screaming for help, you need to listen, because not all the time, it's crying wolf. This is not crying wolf. We got a problem here, and it needs to be fixed," Larson said.

In February, Larson submitted a public records request regarding speed studies conducted at the intersection, but he received a denial for the installation of a three-way stop sign. The county's findings from the study indicated that average speeds were only slightly above the posted limits, suggesting that excessive speeding was not a significant issue.

The County's Public Works Traffic Engineering Team completed their speed study and found that the average speed on 32nd St NW was 38 MPH (posted speed: 30 MPH), and on W Shell Point Rd, it was 43 MPH (posted speed: 45 MPH).

According to the county, both roads are in the 85th percentile, 12 MPH or more, meaning that there is no excessive speeding issue in the area.

Additionally, a crash report review from the county showed three crashes within the last five years.

"Based on the information provided by the study, Traffic Engineering has determined that further investigation is not warranted at this time. However, they have shared their findings with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for additional enforcement," the email to Larson read.

"Now look what happened. We lost four lives last night. So are you going to do it now? You know, it's kind of after the fact. The price has been paid," Larson asked of the county.

HCSO hasn't said if speed was a factor, but Larson believes it was. He shared this video of the crash with us. ABC Action News is choosing to share only a portion of the video, not any impact that may have been fatal.