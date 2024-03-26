2nd large brushfire breaks out at Mosaic plant in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A second fire broke out at the Mosaic phosphate plant in Riverview on Tuesday after the first fire was put out only a day before.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they arrived at the plant at 8813 US Highway 41 in Riverview around 10:36 a.m. According to officials, the extreme heat of yesterday's fire, coupled with the wind conditions, caused a brush fire to break out at the same location.

They added that one of the polyethylene pipes is involved, but it doesn't threaten any structures. Crews have extinguished the fires but are still working to put out hotspots.

One person, an HCFR firefighter, was transported from the scene in stable condition.

HCFR is working to establish a fire watch, during which officials will monitor the conditions at the site.

On Monday evening, firefighters were dispatched to the plant around 5:47 p.m. when they received reports of the first brush fire on the property. HCFR said the fire was rapidly expanding due to the high winds and also involved the high-density polyethylene pipes.

Firefighters used water tanker shuttles to supply the water needed to fight the fire. HCFR said there were no injuries and no threats to public safety.