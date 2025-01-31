Watch Now
2 seriously injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempted murder after he shot two women in Tampa on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 26, deputies were notified of the shooting at Fowler Avenue around 3:40 a.m.

When they arrived at the area, they found two women who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

During an investigation, detectives identified Addy Ortuno Arroyo, 20, as a suspect after learning he was involved in an altercation with the two women.

Ortuno Arroyo was arrested on Jan. 30 and taken into custody without incident.

He is facing the following charges:

  • Discharge firearm in public or on residential property
  • Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm - discharge (x2)
  • Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm - great bodily harm (x2)
  • Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm - discharge
  • Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

This is still an ongoing investigation.

