2 in critical condition after shooting at Rodeway Inn Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after two people were shot at a hotel in Tampa early Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at Rodeway Inn Tampa on East Busch Boulevard in response to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. There, they found one victim.

Officers learned later that a second victim was driven to the hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the shooting. There are no other details available at this time.