Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brandon

HCSO deputies hit in Brandon
WFTS
HCSO deputies hit in Brandon
Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 09:25:47-05

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a vehicle.

HCSO said the call came in at 7:44 a.m. for a person with a mental health crisis at a home in Brandon.

The Sheriff's Office said at some point during the call, the two deputies were hit by a vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.

2 Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brandon

This a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.