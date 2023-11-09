2 Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a vehicle.

HCSO said the call came in at 7:44 a.m. for a person with a mental health crisis at a home in Brandon.

The Sheriff's Office said at some point during the call, the two deputies were hit by a vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.

