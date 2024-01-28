2 friends say they have the best seat in the house to watch all things Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — Meet Gloria Giunta and Arlen Black.

"Look at that dog. Oh my goodness," they both shared as they sat outside on their patio on Bayshore Boulevard.

"I've lived here about 10 years and love it. I'm right here on the first floor, so it's kind of fun," Giunta explained.

They're just two friends who get a front-row seat to Gasparilla.

"It's amazing. I just really can't believe it sometimes," Black added.

The thing about living on Bayshore, for anyone, is if you live here, you have to stay in that day. If you leave, you can't come back too late," Giunta said.

It's a party for the pups, too.

"The dogs like it just as much as we do. They get all the attention. It's like, oh look how cute! Giunta explained.

People-watching is a bonus, as is living along the parade route.

"Watching all the kids go by. Watching all the dogs go by. All the outfits. That's what I really look forward to is pointing and going, 'Oh, did she really wear that!" Giunta added.

Giunta and Black said it's bonding over a Tampa tradition that makes Gasparilla so special.

"You know, to me, it's all about the friendship. It's about what we do," Giunta said.