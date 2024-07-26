2 arrested in Hillsborough County for stealing generator from Home Depot: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two men who officials consider "career criminals" were arrested after stealing a generator at a Home Depot on Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that the generator was stolen on Thursday, July 25. Deputies investigated the theft and identified two suspects: Vashon Lewis, 50, and Elton Gaffney, 51.

HCSO said Lewis and Gaffney are both considered COAST Career Offenders, which means that due to their violent criminal history, a judge has ordered them to be on the COAST registry. COAST offenders are put into a database to track them.

Officials added that they set a ruse to apprehend both men.

Detectives believe that Lewis and Gaffney are responsible for other thefts in the area and are continuing to investigate.