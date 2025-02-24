2 arrested for murder after 75-year-old goes missing in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested after deputies say they murdered an elderly man during an ongoing financial fraud scheme.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Schiliro, 45, was discovered while attempting to retrieve 75-year-old Joseph Romano's mail after he went missing in January. While investigating, detectives also uncovered the financial scheme where large sums of money were being transferred from Romano's account to Schiliro's.

Further investigation revealed that Silviano Christman, 31, flew to Tampa from New York on January 3, 2025, and was with Schiliro during that time. On Feb. 13, a search warrant was served at Schiliro's home, and HCSO said deputies found dismembered human remains, later identified as Romano, in the backyard.

Christman was arrested by the New York Police Department Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 20 and now faces the following charges:



Pre-meditated first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder

Burglary with battery

Abuse of a dead body

Fraudulent use of personally identifiable information of a deceased person

Schiliro was arrested in Pinellas County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Feb. 21 and faces the following charges:

Pre-meditated first-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder

Burglary with battery

Fraudulent use of personally identifiable information of a deceased person

Fraudulent use of personally identifiable information

Money laundering

Exploitation of a disabled adult



"The actions of these two men are despicable and deeply disturbing. Through deceit and violence, they exploited and took the life of another individual," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the determined efforts of our detectives and law enforcement partners, they are both now behind bars. We remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and his loved ones."

Deputies said this is still an ongoing investigation.