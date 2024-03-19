2 arrested after group takes over Florida intersection and starts fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were arrested, and a car was impounded after Tampa Police (TPD) said a group of people took over an intersection early Saturday morning.

According to TPD, officers went to the intersection of W. Kennedy Blvd and N. MacDill Avenue over reports of a group of vehicles blocking the intersection.

Tampa Police's helicopter saw the group lighting a fire at the intersection as a "green Ford Mustang engaged in reckless driving, doing donuts, and impeding traffic in the blocked intersection."

Police said they tried to stop the Mustang, but it sped away. Officers didn't give chase and instead let the helicopter follow the suspects.

The Mustang came to a stop at a 7-Eleven on the 4300 block of N. MacDill Avenue. Officers were there and arrested both the driver and passenger in the car.

Anwar Yasser Awdi, 24, was charged with unlawful racing on a highway and fleeing to elude an officer. Jawad Yasser Awdi, 19, was charged with unlawful racing on a highway.

"This type of street takeover not only puts participants at risk but also creates a dangerous situation for innocent motorists and pedestrians in our community," TPD Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "It should be clear that those who choose to engage in such reckless activity will be arrested, and their vehicles will be impounded."