19-year-old is 2nd arrested in crash that killed woman, injured man: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A second arrest has been made in a Tampa crash that killed a woman in her 60s and injured a man in his 70s on June 3.

The Tampa Police Department said officers received information on June 10 about the second suspect, Daniel Hernandez, 19, who was driving a black Camaro involved in the crash and allegedly fled the scene.

Witnesses told police that the crash, which happened at North Dale Mabry Highway and West South Avenue around 10:25 a.m., appeared to be caused by racing.

Police said the first suspect, 22-year-old Andy Moya Robaina, was driving a 2011 BMW at a high rate of speed alongside Hernandez's Camaro. Robaina's BMW then collided with a Nissan Versa occupied by the two victims.

Detectives met with Hernandez and a passenger in his Camaro. After the meeting, they said they were able to establish probable cause for Hernandez's arrest, and he was charged with vehicular homicide (leaving the scene), unlawful racing on a highway, reckless driving with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with death.

Hernandez was taken to Orient Road Jail and his Camaro was impounded.

Robaina was previously arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and unlawful racing on a highway.