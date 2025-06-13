HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday is Father’s Day, and we are shining a light on one man who has been a father figure to more than 100 children in the Tampa Bay region.

Vincent Anderson has fostered boys in need for the last five years. He made it his mission to provide stability and support for kids in need.

He's a single dad, but to the kids, he’s known as “Mr. Vincent.” He recently retired, now dedicating his life to giving back to children in the foster care system.

WATCH Tampa Bay man becomes a father to dozens in need

“That’s what I do. I just take care of the kids, make sure they’re happy, fed, school is most important,” Anderson said.

Right now, he has four children living with him, and for security purposes, we cannot show you photos or videos of those children. While we cannot show you their bond, we can tell you. ABC Action News reporter Keely McCormick heard the laughs, saw the hugs, and witnessed the love they shared.

“I think they need loving. I think they need hugs. I think they need your support. I think they need your understanding. They learn from you,” Anderson said.

That is something Anderson knows firsthand. He said he was drawn to this work because he had a difficult childhood of his own. That experience is fueling his mission to be the man he once needed. He said he is not trying to be a hero, just a man who cares.

“That’s what I’m trying to do, make real responsible young men for our community,” Anderson said.