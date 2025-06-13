Woman arrested in Brandon road rage shooting

BRANDON, Fla. — A woman involved in a road rage shooting in Brandon was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at South Hilltop Road and West Brandon Boulevard around 2:19 p.m. when they were notified about the shooting.

Deputies found 21-year-old Aiden Richards, who had been shot, as well as the other party involved.

According to an investigation, detectives said both parties had stopped at a red light and "engaged in an altercation," which led to Richards firing a gun at the other vehicle multiple times.

The other driver then fired a gun back at Richards and struck her in the lower body, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Richards is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder in the second-degree firearm - discharge and shooting at, within or into a vehicle.

Deputies did not state if the other driver was facing any charges for striking Richards. This is still an ongoing investigation.