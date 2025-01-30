15 people arrested in multi-day human trafficking operation, HCSO says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 people and rescued a victim during a multi-day human trafficking operation.

According to HCSO, the operation was conducted from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 and resulted in the arrest of 15 people. One person arrested, Trayvon Butler, 28, was notable when he arrived with the victim to the undercover operation location.

Detectives said when they first made contact with the victim, they learned she was a victim of human trafficking. They contacted Selah Freedom, who helped ensure the victim's safety.

HCSO said Butler was taken into custody and charged with coerce for commercial sex act by human trafficking, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, and transporting for prostitution.