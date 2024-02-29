14-year-old shot, killed, 1 other injured in Plant City; police investigating

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, and one other was injured in Plant City early Thursday morning.

The Plant City Police Department said officers responded to South Florida Baptist Hospital on North Alexander Street around 1 a.m. after both victims were brought in. The boy was shot in the chest, while the other victim was shot in the shoulder.

The boy passed away at the hospital, but the other victim is continuing to receive treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting as well as where the incident happened. It's being ruled as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.