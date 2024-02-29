Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

14-year-old shot, killed, 1 other injured in Plant City; police investigating

14-year-old shot, killed, 1 other injured in Plant City; police investigating
police tape
Posted at 6:02 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 06:58:52-05

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, and one other was injured in Plant City early Thursday morning.

The Plant City Police Department said officers responded to South Florida Baptist Hospital on North Alexander Street around 1 a.m. after both victims were brought in. The boy was shot in the chest, while the other victim was shot in the shoulder.

The boy passed away at the hospital, but the other victim is continuing to receive treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting as well as where the incident happened. It's being ruled as a homicide.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.