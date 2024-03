RUSKIN, Fla. — A teen is dead after a shooting near the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive in Ruskin.

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old male was shot in the chest by a 15-year-old male around 4:37 p.m. on Saturday. The shooter told deputies he was an acquaintance of the victim.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.