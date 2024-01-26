14-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting another teen in Tampa Friday afternoon

Tampa Police said they arrested a 14-year-old who was involved in a shooting that left another teen with serious injuries after being shot in Tampa Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers were called to the shooting on the 8600 block of North Armenia Avenue just before 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries but was stable when taken to a nearby hospital.

TPD said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident at this point in the investigation.

Officials said witnesses saw the incident occur following a fight near a bus stop on Armenia.