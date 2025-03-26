130 mph high-speed pursuit in Tampa ends in arrest of armed fugitive and accomplice

TAMPA, Fla. — In a tense encounter on the interstate, a Florida Highway Patrol sergeant narrowly caught a reckless driver after a high-speed chase reaching over 130 mph.

At approximately 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, FHP’s Sergeant J. Cantwell pulled over a white rental BMW sedan on I-4.

Sgt. Cantwell said the driver fled from the traffic stop and drove away erratically at over 130 mph “with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others on and around the roadway.”

According to the criminal report affidavit, Sgt. Cantwell put his car in front of the BMW, forcing it to stop. The driver then got out of the car and started to run away.

While he was running, the Tampa Police Department's aviation unit officers said they saw him throwing a gun over a wall. He was caught shortly after and found to have multiple felony convictions.

In addition to the driver, officers detained another person in the car. The passenger, 21-year-old Monae Moet Mitchell-Stennis, was found to have an active warrant out of Hillsborough County. The warrant was confirmed, and she was arrested.

Both suspects were taken to the Hillsborough County Jail for processing.