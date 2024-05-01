10 arrested at Pro-Palestine demonstration at USF Tuesday, and seven released from jail

TAMPA, Fla. — 13-people have been arrested since Monday as Pro-Palestine demonstrations continue. Tampa Bay Student for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a protest on the University of South Florida campus for the second day in what they call the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

All three suspects arrested Monday bonded out of jail. Seven of the 10 suspects arrested Tuesday bonded out before going in front of a judge. The three additional suspects went in front of a judge.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to the campus Tuesday to assist USF Police with an unsanctioned protest. Ten people were arrested, according to HCSO.

"The moment a peaceful protestor arms his or herself with a shield or attempts to occupy a space that isn't theirs, as occurred today, they will be dispersed. And, if they choose not to follow instructions of law enforcement officers, they will be arrested as ten individuals were," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

We spoke to Victoria Hinckely, a USF student, while she was waiting for other protestors to be released from jail.

"We're not backing down. Students are not backing down. Students across the country are not backing down. Palestinian resistance is not backing down," Hinckley said.

Protesters have a few demands for the university



USF to release investment information

A call to divest from Israel

Publicly speak in support of Palestinian and Arab students

USF said in a statement it, "values the right to free speech and protecting the constitutional right for individuals and groups on campus to express themselves. This includes peaceful protests and demonstrations that occur regularly on USF’s three campuses without incident and are part of the public discourse of a university. However, the expression of free speech must remain peaceful and not violate the law or USF policies. The university has been clear that violence, threats, harassment and disruptions will not be tolerated."