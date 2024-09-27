1 person dies when Florida freeway sign falls on car

TAMPA, Fla. — One person died when a freeway sign fell on a van as Helene moved near the Tampa Bay area.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old Gibsonton man was driving a Honda Odyssey van westbound on I-4 with three other passengers.
Pole falls on car on I-4
FDOT said as the driver approached 21st Street, a freeway sign fell on the vehicle, killing a 23-year-old passenger in the van. Everyone else in the van was uninjured, FDOT said.
