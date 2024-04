SEBRING, Fla. — Multiple agencies, including Highlands County Fire Rescue, are working a large brush fire on Granada Boulevard in Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring.

People have been asked to avoid the area in Sun 'n Lake from Granada to Schumacher Road.

WFTS

Highlands County Sheriff's Office said all homes on Granada between Edgewater Drive and Ortego Street are being evacuated.

Sun 'n Lake has opened its recreation center on Edgewater for residents if they are being evacuated or can't reach their homes.