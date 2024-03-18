Watch Now
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Missing boater found dead in Highlands County lake: FWC

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 11:04:49-04

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A boater was found dead after he went missing at a Highlands County lake on Sunday, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said officers were alerted about the boater, William M. Pyle, 38, who was swimming near the boat in Lake Lotela.

The FWC and other officials immediately began searching for Pyle and eventually recovered him from the water, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.