Missing boater found dead in Highlands County lake: FWC

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A boater was found dead after he went missing at a Highlands County lake on Sunday, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said officers were alerted about the boater, William M. Pyle, 38, who was swimming near the boat in Lake Lotela.

The FWC and other officials immediately began searching for Pyle and eventually recovered him from the water, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.