DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Driver killed in Highlands crash after entering path of semi-truck: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Michigan man was killed in a Highlands County crash on Saturday after he allegedly drive into the path of a tractor trailer, authorities said.

The 88-year-old victim was driving a pick-up truck southbound on County Road 721, approaching the intersection of State Road 70.

The semi-truck, driven by a 58-year-old Mayo, Fla. Man, was traveling westbound on State Road 70, approaching C.R. 721

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the victim traveled into the oncoming northbound lane to go around a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign on C.R. 721 at the intersection of S.R. 70. When he did so, the pickup truck drove into the direct path of the semi-truck and was struck on the left side, FHP officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

