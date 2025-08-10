Lightning stike caused house fire in Citrus County: CCFR

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Citrus County on Friday, Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) said.

CCFR said it was dispatched to W. Jehle Court in Crystal River at 4:09 p.m.

Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

The homeowner reported hearing a lightning strike before discovering smoke and fire near the kitchen and laundry room.

Homeowners were able to safely get away from the home with help from a neighbor, and fire crews safely rescued the homeowner's dog, officials said.

The fire was brought under control about 20 minutes after the initial call.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.