Shots fired, SWAT called to South Palmer Avenue in Citrus County: Sheriff

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office called to a domestic incident Friday morning.
Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent said deputies went to a residence off of South Palmer Avenue.
Deputies said they heard gunshots when they arrived and worked to secure the area and safety of residents.
Crisis negotiation teams are at the home and remains an active and evolving situation, Sheriff Vincent said.
This is a developing story.
"He just never showed up"
What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.
FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed